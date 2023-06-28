IHOP Has A Special Canada Day Pancake Stack & You Have To Try It
Start your celebrations early!
Canada Day is right around the corner, and there's no better way to get into the celebratory spirit than with a delicious, uniquely Canadian treat. IHOP has crafted a limited-edition Canada Day pancake stack that screams "Canadian Pride”. Picture this: red buttermilk pancakes (as festive as they come), sweet cheesecake filling, whipped topping and yes, even a maple leaf cookie.
You don’t have to wait till Canada Day to indulge. This patriotic breakfast delight is available from Wednesday, June 28 to Saturday, July 1, perfect for those early bird Canada Day celebrations. From Bedford to Winnipeg, Belleville to Calgary, IHOP is bringing this special stack to all locations across Canada. You can hit up IHOP and take your Canada Day celebrations to the next level, one pancake at a time.
IHOP Limited Edition Canada Day Pancake Stack
Courtesy of IHOP
Price: 💸
When: June 28 to July 1
Locations: Ontario: Niagara Falls, Brampton, Belleville; British Columbia: Langley; Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Sherwood Park; Manitoba: Winnipeg; New Brunswick: Moncton; Nova Scotia: Bedford
Why You Need To Go: Canada is quintessentially known as “the land of maple syrup” and there’s no better way to celebrate our nation than with a red and white stack of world-famous pancakes, topped with a heaping drizzle of maple syrup. Plus, on a day when most other establishments are closed for Canada Day, you can count on your local IHOP to be open for business.