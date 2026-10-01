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The meanings behind these 8 IKEA product names will make you love these pieces even more

The Swedes are really funny. 🇸🇪😂
IKEA FEJKA plants next to a wicker chair. Right: The exterior of an IKEA store in Ontario.

IKEA Canada is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime.com
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IKEA Canada is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, and it turns out they've been sneaking little Swedish jokes into your home this whole time.

Over the last 50 years, IKEA Canada has become part of countless households across the country, helping folks furnish and style everything from student dorms to family homes.

You're no doubt familiar with their style, from clean Scandinavian designs to iconic furniture tags with unmistakably Swedish product names. And it's through these names that IKEA has been adding a little bit of fun to the design game for decades.

Here are eight of the cheekiest IKEA Canada product names and what they actually mean.

NATTAPA

A child's bedroom with a white bed featuring a white guardrail.

The NATTAPA guardrail.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

Of course, the name for a child's guardrail translates into "night monkey." Anyone who has had to try and keep a cheeky kid from rolling out of bed in the middle of the night will relate to this one.

NATTAPA at IKEA Canada

FISKBO

Two illustrations of apples hanging in a kitchen in IKEA FISKBO frames.

IKEA FISKBO frames.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

Turns out, the name for the FISKBO series of picture frames directly translates to "fish house." Confused? Well, when you look into a fish's house, aka an aquarium, aren't you peering through glass at what's inside? It makes perfect sense.

FISKBO series at IKEA Canada

DRÖNJÖNS

A wire desk organizer with multiple compartments on a desk.

The DRÖNJÖNS desk organizer.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

A word you can take into your everyday life, DRÖNJÖNS translates to something like "lazybones" or "loafer." The irony is that it's the name given to a range of desk organizers — not exactly something a lazy person gets excited about.

DRÖNJÖNS series at IKEA Canada

BUSUNGE

An extendable child's bed in a befroom with cloud wallpaper and a rug patterned with stars.

The BUSUNGE bed.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

Another nod to the cheeky rugrats in your home, BUSUNGE translates to "rascal" or "little troublemaker." The product in question is a durable, extendable bed that grows with your kid.

BUSUNGE at IKEA Canada

MACKAPÄR

Pink, yellow, orange and purple clothes and accessories arranged in the MACKAP\u00c4R storage series.

The MACKAPÄR series.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

It's nice to know that even IKEA designers can't think of a word every now and then. The name for this range of hall organizers — shoe racks, coat racks — is MACKAPÄR, which is similar in meaning to "thingamajig" or "gadget."

MACKAPÄR series at IKEA Canada

FEJKA

A woman arranged branches of a fake bamboo plant in a light-filled room.

The FEJKA bamboo plant.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

If you aspire to have a green thumb but are cursed to kill every plant that crosses your path, you know all about IKEA Canada's artificial plants. If you don't speak Swedish, you may even think they're real at first glance. Speak Swedish, though, and you know FEJKA literally means "fake" or "pretend."

FEJKA series at IKEA Canada

SLÄKT

A children's bedroom with a single bed, underneath which is a single trundle mattress.

The SLÄKT pull-out bed.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

Clever, space-saving designs are IKEA's specialty, and the SLÄKT series is the perfect example. And considering how many visiting cousins have probably caught some z's on this pull-out, makes sense that SLÄKT translates to "relatives" or "extended family." You can even add the NATTAPA to the SLÄKT to keep visiting night monkeys safe.

SLÄKT series at IKEA Canada

SNIGLAR

An infant's room featuring a crib made of light beech wood.

The SNIGLAR crib.

Courtesy of IKEA Canada

IKEA doesn't hold back when it comes to adorable names for kids' stuff. SNIGLAR straight up means "snails," and is the name of the affordable, solid beech crib. If you've had to take care of a little kid who has just unlocked the crawling achievement, the name totally tracks.

SNIGLAR series at IKEA Canada

From cute to weird and downright silly, the product names are as iconic a part of IKEA as their affordable, clean designs. It's the perfect example of being serious about design without taking life too seriously.

Whether it's the bed you sleep on every night or a little decoration that brightens your day when you walk by, IKEA Canada's products have been making houses and apartments into homes for 50 years. Grattis, IKEA Canada!

To learn more about IKEA Canada, visit the website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

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