Alberta Court of Appeal says Ottawa's impact assessment act is still unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled that the federal government's Impact Assessment Act is still unconstitutional.
In a decision issued today, the court said that even though Ottawa modified the law the after the Supreme Court struck down much of it in 2023, the new law still infringes on provincial jurisdiction.
This was the second time the province of Alberta had challenged the act, which sets out a process to review the environmental, economic, health and social effects of proposed projects like ports, mines and pipelines.
The Court of Appeal found that, among other things, the act still gives Ottawa the power to stop a project in provincial jurisdiction if it has even the smallest impact on federal jurisdiction.
The ruling comes as Ottawa and Alberta are partnering on a new oil pipeline to the West Coast.
Earlier this month, the Pacific Link pipeline project became the first to receive a national interest designation under Ottawa's new Building Canada Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.