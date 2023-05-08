An Influencer Gave A 1-Star Review Since She Was Denied A Free Meal & 'Karen Culture Is Real'
A person claiming to be an influencer gave a 1-star review to a restaurant they were eating at after the staff denied a free meal or a discount, and people on the Internet have a lot to say.
During the weekend, user kushVILLE416 resurfaced in a new thread on the sub-Reddit r/mildlyinfuriating a Yelp review from 2019 that currently has over 100,000 upvotes from different Redditors that are appalled by the influencer’s review.
"I’m giving one star because of the cheap management and customer service. I heard the food was very good so I went to try. Me and the BF got the calamari, spaghetti alle vongole, and gnocchi. All were very delicious," the screenshot of the Yelp review reads.
The Yelper then notes that the manager approached the couple to ask them about the food, to which the influencer mentioned it was the best Italian food they’ve had and that an Instagram post was on its way to let the influencer’s over 11,000 followers know about the spot.
"She (the manager) seemed very happy about it," the review indicates. "I was wrong. I thought that she would be grateful for free advertising, but when the check came, there was literally no discount at all. I thought at least one of the entrees would be taken off, but they didn’t even take off the calamari or even the drinks! I won’t go back here because of this. Which is a shame because the food was very good. The manager needs to understand how to treat customers."
The Reddit post, which is captioned, "Karen culture is real," had several users joining the conversation highlighting the influencer’s expectations.
"It’s crazy that these people expect discounts for enjoying what they ordered," one person wrote.
"I think places do this so when you look at 1-star reviews it’s actually positive advertising for them," another user commented.
"The crazy part is enjoying it immensely then still giving a 1-star," a Reddit user added.
