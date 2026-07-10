Innu community in Quebec signs deal to take back control of child welfare services

Innu community takes over child services
Innu community takes over child services
The Canadian flag on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

An Innu community in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec has signed a deal with the federal and provincial governments to officially recognize its jurisdiction over child and family services. 

The agreement signed today allows for the implementation of a new law establishing a governance framework designed by and for the Uashat mak Mani utenam community.

The law will go into effect in September, replacing the provincial Youth Protection Act in the community's jurisdiction.

The federal government said in a news release that the law will ensure that decisions about children’s welfare are made by the community in accordance with their customs, language and values.

Today's signing marks the first Indigenous community in Quebec to enter into a three-party agreement under the federal framework of the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

Ottawa has also committed to investing funds through 2030 to support the Innu community's assumption of responsibility for child and family services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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