Invest in Canada's chief executive resigns weeks before investment summit
The top bureaucrat in charge of attracting foreign investment to Canada has quit weeks before a high-profile summit aimed at doing exactly that.
Laurel Broten, a former Ontario cabinet minister, is set to resign as chief executive officer of Invest in Canada as of Tuesday.
Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for the federal investment agency, announced on social media today he is accepting her resignation.
Over the course of nearly a decade in Ontario politics, Broten served in a variety of cabinet positions under former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty.
Broten's resignation comes ahead of a mid-September investment summit that will see Prime Minister Mark Carney's government bring together foreign investors and the heads of major domestic funds to pitch them on Canadian projects.
LeBlanc thanked Broten in his post for her service over the last four years and wished her well in future endeavours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2026.
By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.