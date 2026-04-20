IRCC acting on auditor recommendations: official

Deputy minister says immigration department fixing integrity issues cited by auditor
IRCC acting on auditor recommendations: official
Auditor general Karen Hogan waits to appear at the Public Accounts committee in Ottawa, Monday, April 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's top bureaucrat says the department has an action plan to respond to an auditor report that found "critical weaknesses" in the student visa program.

Auditor General Karen Hogan published a report earlier this year that found thousands of potentially problematic student visas were not being investigated.

Ted Gallivan, deputy minister for the immigration department, says there will be outreach with temporary visa holders to remind them their visa is expiring and the consequences that come with overstaying that visa. 

He says that could include a five-year ban from returning to Canada. 

Gallivan, who just became deputy minister last month, says he has not heard an explanation for why about 800 student visas that included fraudulent or misrepresented information were not investigated between 2018 and 2023. 

He says an action plan is being implemented in response to the auditor's findings and he hopes to see it fully implemented by the end of 2026. 

Hogan says the department has the tools to investigate and deal problematic files, but it needs to use them. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

11 Canadian snacks you can't find in the US so I just dream about now

All-dressed > everything.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 5 of these 10 cute towns and villages

How many have you been to?

I moved from Toronto to a small town in Ontario and these 7 things were major culture shocks

I went to live out my Stars Hallow dreams...

This tiny Ontario village is a hidden gem with blossom-filled streets and storybook vibes

It's a spring paradise.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and it's more 'spectacular' in the spring

Time to plan a road trip!

The 'Prettiest Little Town in Canada' is 1.5 hours from Toronto and it's a riverside gem

It's known for its cobblestone charm.

Ontario to sell $29-million jet bought for Ford

Ontario to sell $29-million jet bought for Premier Doug Ford after backlash

8 weirdly specific things I'm always asked as a Canadian travelling abroad

"Do you know my friend Bobby?" No...

This $10 train ride from Toronto takes you to a lakeside village with dreamy cherry blossoms

It's a magical place for a spring day trip.