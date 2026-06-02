Palestinian students stranded in third country seeing visas processed after long wait

Some Palestinian student visas being expedited
Some Palestinian student visas being expedited
Palestinians walk along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed by Israeli military strikes during the Israel-Hamas war in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
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A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lena Diab says expedited visa processing for 37 Gazan students and their families stranded in a third country is underway.

The news follows a lengthy advocacy campaign by Canadian academics who have been calling on the government to do more for Palestinian students who have been waiting upwards of two years for a visa decision.

Advocates say about 130 Palestinian students who have been accepted at Canadian universities are still stuck abroad, many of them in Gaza, where Israel controls entries and exits.

Diab's spokesperson says most of the 37 students, who are not in Gaza, have received a final decision but has not said how many have been approved or denied.

The remaining visa interviews are scheduled for this week, according to the department.

The department says safety must remain the "top priority" and all visa applicants must complete necessary security and admissibility checks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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