Joe Fresh’s Back-To-School Collection is Stylish, Kid-Approved & Wallet-Friendly
Start your back-to-school shopping without breaking the bank!
As we're entering August, it's never too early to start your back-to-school shopping. Joe Fresh is back, bigger, better, and bursting with an all-new Back-to-School Collection that's here to ace your kids' fashion report card this year. This school year, go from alarm clock to last bell without breaking the bank, thanks to Joe Fresh's trendy, affordable looks. Plus, you can redeem your PC Optimum™ points for an even better deal!
With a myriad of stylish staples on offer, you'll swiftly check off everything on your back-to-school shopping list while giving your child's closet an effortless upgrade. From "First Day Fashion" to durable activewear, chic outerwear, and cool kicks, they got you covered from head to toe.
Not to forget, the accessories that can transform any look from basic to brilliant. We're talking vibrant backpacks that double as style statements, ensuring your little one turns heads in the hallway!
First day fashion essentials
Details: Steal the show on day one with Joe Fresh's First Day Fashion collection! With an array of trendy clothing staples ranging from snazzy shirts to stylish skirts, your child will make a style statement right off the bat.
Outerwear
Courtesy of Joe Fresh
Details: Be it drizzles or chilly winds, Joe Fresh's outerwear has got your child covered. With a variety of fashionable coats and jackets that don't skimp on warmth, the transition from autumn leaves to winter snow will be a stylish affair.
Activewear
Courtesy of Joe Fresh
Details: The activewear collection is perfect for gym class or after-school activities, ensuring they're sporting the trendiest threads while they move and groove.
Footwear and accessories
Details: With options ranging from sporty sneakers to stylish boots, every step your child takes will echo their unique style. Round off your child's ensemble with accessories. From cool scarves and hats to vibrant backpacks that are as practical as they are chic, they'll be accessorizing like pros in no time.
Savvy, style-oriented parents, meet your new favourite destination for wallet-friendly, yet ultra-stylish school necessities. Send your kids back to school looking trendy and stylish without compromising on the budget.