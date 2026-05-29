Kenneth Law expected to plead guilty today to 14 counts of aiding suicide

Kenneth Law set to plead guilty to aiding suicide
Kenneth Law set to plead guilty to aiding suicide
Kenneth Law appears in court in Brampton, Ont., on May 3, 2023 in an artist's sketch. Law, accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm, is expected to have the murder charges against him withdrawn on Friday as he pleads guilty to the lesser charge of aiding suicide.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Writer

Prosecutors are expected to withdraw more than a dozen murder charges against Kenneth Law today, with the Ontario man at the heart of an international investigation instead pleading guilty to aiding suicide.

Law, 60, is accused of selling deadly substances online to people at risk of self-harm, some of whom went on to take their own lives.

He was scheduled to stand trial in Newmarket, Ont., last month on 14 counts each of first-degree murder and aiding suicide, charges that relate to people across the province who were between the ages of 16 and 36.

However, Law's lawyer Matthew Gourlay indicated last month that the murder charges would be withdrawn and his client would plead guilty to the lesser charges.

Police have alleged Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping some 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including the United Kingdom.

The families of people who died in the U.K. say the country's National Crime Agency and Crown Prosecution Service have informed them that Law will not be facing charges there because extradition could be a lengthy process and any sentence imposed in Canada would be similar.

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If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada's national suicide prevention helpline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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