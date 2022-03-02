This Secret Cove In Nevada Has Sparkling Sand And Turquoise Waters
Secret Cove lives up to its name 🌅💙
If lying on a beach sounds pretty darn good right now, you might want to add this destination to your bucket list. Secret Cove on Lake Tahoe, Nevada, looks like a hidden beachside paradise complete with sparkling sand and turquoise waters.
Secret Cove lives up to its name — this tiny stretch of beach is 300 yards of dreamy oceanfront property where you can spend the day sunbathing or playing in the water.
The bright blue waves will transport you from the Silver State to a Caribbean paradise.
According to Tahoe Public Beaches, you can find parking at the Secret Harbor Parking Lot. Entry to Sand Harbor State Park costs $10 for locals ($15 for non-NV cars).
This stunning destination can be reached by driving 1.5 miles to the south of Sand Harbor.
Once you park, a small access road leads you to the vault toilets and then to the trail that leads to the cove.
The website notes it is half a mile walk from the vault to the beach.
Between the aqua waves and the warm sand, you will be glad you saved your money and hit this spot instead of hopping on a flight to the Bahamas.
You can pack a lunch or wade through the crystal clear waters while working on that tan. Clothing is optional on this beach, so be advised! It is a pretty crowded location, and past visitors' reviews state that most visitors are wearing a swimsuit.
Just make sure to leave no trace once you pack up for the day.
If you want to explore more of the lake, there are paddleboard and kayak rentals throughout the area so you can take in all of the awesomeness.
Secret Cove Lake Tahoe
Price: $10
Address: Secret Cove, Lake Tahoe, NV
Why You Need To Go: Let your worries drift away at this dreamy beachside paradise.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 20, 2020.