Carney says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was steadfast defender of democracy and freedom

Liberals tribute Sen. Lindsey Graham
Liberals tribute Sen. Lindsey Graham
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, left, and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand are shown in this undated handout photo posted on Anand's social media account on X.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, @AnitaAnandMP (Mandatory Credit)
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is offering his condolences to the family of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, saying he "stood resolutely in defence of democracy and freedom." 

Graham died this weekend after a "brief and sudden illness," according to his office.

A statement posted on social media says Graham's family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy.” 

It did not provide any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the Saturday night death of the South Carolina Republican, who served in Congress for three decades.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she is saddened to hear of Graham's passing, and that her thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly says while she and Graham disagreed "on many occasions," she always valued their conversations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.

-- With files from The Associated Press

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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