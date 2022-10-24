A California Man Is Viral For Asking People What They Do For A Living Based On Their Clothing
Apparently, nannies can afford a $1,000 Gucci bag!
If you ever wondered what people do for a living every time you see them wearing a designer bag or shoes, a man in California is already finding that out for you and putting it out to the world to watch.
Content creator Daniel (@danielthegr8ful) has taken over his TikTok account to post several videos asking random people in the Glendale area of Los Angeles about their jobs or careers based on the designer accessories they’re wearing.
Only folks using luxury items are questioned.
His viral videos are accompanied by the average price tag for the garment the interviewees are being asked about.
In a recent video with over 197,000 views, Daniel asks four different people what they do for a living, and their answers prove that there’s a way to make money out of almost everything. While one person with a Louis Vuitton bag is a professional microblading artist, a nanny is also rocking a Gucci purse.
@danielthegr8ful
Follow Shushink on Instagram and she will get your brows designer too 😉 #designer #clothes #whatdoyoudoforaliving #glendale
Comments in the previous video demonstrate different reactions to these people's jobs. Some wrote responses in fascination, and others were more skeptical about the mentioned careers.
"The first girl was the only one that was honest," shared a commentator.
"The first girl 🥰😍😍😍 got my brows done by her and love it," another person wrote.
Daniel currently has over 262,000 TikTok followers, a total of 7.8 million likes, and has even launched an e-commerce site where he sells clothing with his now-famous lines such as “Glendale vibez” and “What did you get?"