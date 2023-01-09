'M3GAN' Is The First Horror Hit Of 2023 & Here's How They Brought The Creepy Doll To Life
That dance though...
The new movie M3GAN is turning out to be the first surprise horror hit of the year, and you don't even need to see it to get why people are feeling freaked out about it.
The film is a Black Mirror-style story about a girl who gets a robot best friend, only to see that bestie go bad in all sorts of deadly ways.
Allison Williams plays the aunt in the movie, but it's M3GAN herself who has people asking plenty of questions this month.
Here's how the studio behind the movie brought M3GAN to life, and why she is just so damn creepy.
Is M3GAN a real person?
The life-sized M3GAN robot is played by a real person, although her Bratz doll-sized head is fake.
Behind-the-scenes footage shows that the character looks more or less the same in real life, minus the facial movements.
Who plays M3GAN in the new M3GAN movie?
Amie Donald, a young professional dancer from New Zealand, performs as M3GAN in the movie.
Behind-the-scenes photos show her palling around with Violet McGraw, who plays M3GAN's human bestie Cady in the flick.
Donald says she did all of her own stunts for the movie.
Who voices the M3GAN doll?
Singer and YouTube star Jenna Davis, 18, provides the voice of M3GAN in the movie.
"My life has been a little bit insane," she said in a YouTube video about the movie on Sunday.
She added that she had "no clue" how the movie would turn out, and she recorded her audition for the role in her closet.
What is the M3GAN dance?
@thatskylark
M3gan killer doll dance. #m3gan #m3ganmovie
M3GAN's creepy dance has become a hit on TikTok ever since fans got a first look at her moves in a trailer late last year.
Allison Williams, who also serves as an executive producer on the move, says it's been a blast to see people embrace the dance online.
"The memes, the copies of the dance -- people just understood her in a way that I absolutely loved," she told Insider last month.
How can I talk to M3GAN?
The M3GAN Twitter account has an automated chat feature, so you can let her creep you out whenever you like.
All you have to do is follow her and slide into her DMs. Then she'll proceed to ask you a bunch of strange, overly interested and slightly murderous questions.
I had a chat with her and she asked for personal videos and recordings, so just be prepared for her to get a little too curious about your life.
Will there be a M3GAN sequel?
A sequel to M3GAN is in the works already, sources told Deadline on Friday.
The movie only cost $12 million to make but it earned $30.2 million at North American box offices in its opening week, the New York Times reports.
It's also getting great reviews with a 93% "certified fresh" critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 79% score with audiences.
In other words, it paid off big time, so why not make another?