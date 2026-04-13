Man convicted with immigration offences in Alberta

Ontario man convicted in immigration investigation into Banff-area hotels
Man convicted with immigration offences in Alberta
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

A man from Ontario has pleaded guilty in Alberta to two counts of unauthorized employment of foreign nationals and fined $70,000 in case involving the hospitality industry in Banff National Park.

A joint investigation between the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP started in June 2022 when they received information from the Ontario Provincial Police and police in Barrie, Ont., about suspected illegal immigration-related activities.

Police say investigators found that a group of foreign nationals had travelled from Ontario to Alberta to work illegally in Banff, which was co-ordinated by an employment agency called One Team.

Investigators also identified an additional 90 foreign nationals from Mexico working illegally in four resort hotels in the Banff and Jasper area.

Kevin Kielty pleaded guilty last month and also faces two years’ probation and 50 hours of community service.

Police say this is his second conviction for employment-related offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

In November 2023, he pleaded guilty to four counts of employment-related offences in Ontario after an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency. He was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest with various conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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