Man wanted in drug-ring case arrested in Germany

Man wanted in B.C. drug-ring case arrested in Germany, returned to Canada
Man wanted in drug-ring case arrested in Germany
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

A man has been arrested and extradited back to Canada from Germany after a four-year police investigation uncovered an alleged dark-web trafficking ring that distributed counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

A statement from the RCMP's Pacific region drug and organized crime team says 29-year-old Isaac Oliveira Scott was arrested in Germany in February and has now been returned to Canada to face charges related to trafficking, possession and firearms.

Police say the investigation began in December 2022 when they learned of a group that was distributing pills containing illicit drugs across Canada using crypto currency, the dark web and Canada Post.

Investigators then served a search warrant on a home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland in February 2024, where the suspect was arrested, while stolen firearms and illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were seized.

Police say Oliveira Scott was released and then left Canada in May 2025 before charges were laid, leading to a warrant for his capture.

Mounties also say a second suspect in the case was charged in August 2025, but that man remains missing with his last confirmed location in the Rockland neighbourhood in Victoria last September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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