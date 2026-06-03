Father convicted of killing his children in Montreal suburb to serve life in prison

Man who drowned children in Quebec to serve life
Man who drowned children in Quebec to serve life
A police vehicle is shown outside a house in Laval, Que., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, where two children were found dead.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

A man who drowned his two children in their suburban Montreal family home in 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years. 

In March a jury found Kamaljit Arora guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2022 deaths of his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

The jury also found Arora guilty of attempting to murder his eldest daughter and of strangulating his wife, Rama Rani Arora, who survived the attack in the Laval, Que., home.

The life sentences for the first-degree murder counts are automatic, but Superior Court Justice Alexandre Bien-Aimé Bastien also had to choose a penalty for the latter two charges. 

Earlier this week he sentenced Arora to eight years in prison for attempting to murder his daughter and one year for the attack on his wife.

The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning Arora can apply for parole after 25 years even with multiple sentences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026. 

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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