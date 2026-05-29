Man with al-Qaida ties who threatened to bomb subway pleads guilty in Montreal

Man with al-Qaida ties pleads guilty to threats
Man with al-Qaida ties pleads guilty to threats
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

The lawyer for a homeless man who once attended al-Qaida training camps says his client has pleaded guilty in Montreal to threatening to bomb public transit. 

Leonard Waxman says Mohamed Abdullah Warsame has also acknowledged having called a Passport Canada office from detention and threatening to blow it up.

A joint statement of facts tabled in Quebec court says Warsame told a social worker at Montreal's Old Brewery homeless shelter that he wanted to kill a million people by using bombs to blow up trains or subways. 

The Somali-born Canadian citizen previously pleaded guilty in Minnesota in 2009 to providing material support to the terrorist organization al-Qaida. 

According to his plea agreement in that case, he travelled to Afghanistan in 2000 to attend al-Qaida training camps, where he met the organization's founder, Osama bin Laden. 

Waxman says his client is homeless and mentally ill, noting that Montreal police initially directed him to mental health services before he was arrested by RCMP at a hospital psychiatric ward in June 2025. 

The case returns to court in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.

— With a file from The Associated Press

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This Ontario village with powdery sand beaches was named among Canada's best spots to live

Pack your bags!

11 things you should absolutely never buy at Dollarama, from someone who learned the hard way

Save your money!

5 hard truths Torontonians need to hear (from a local who left)

I'll always love Toronto, but...

7 things I honestly don't miss about Canada, after leaving for the USA

Hear me out...

7 reasons why I won't be moving back to Canada anytime soon, as someone who left

And it's not just because winter in Canada sucks, either.

Product recalls for vitamins, pizza, kettles and more have been issued at Costco recently

You might have these items at home.

7 things Americans will never understand about Canadians — no matter how hard they try

Sorry you don't know Serena Ryder...?

Service Canada is hiring for jobs in these cities and you don't need a degree or experience

Job duties include providing administrative and clerical support.

I'm an Ottawa local and here's my definitive list of the 8 best cheap eats in the city

Good food in Ottawa doesn’t have to cost a fortune 👏

8 government payments you could get money from in June, including the grocery benefit top-up

Some benefits offer hundreds of dollars.