Manitoba men switched at birth receive $250,000 settlement from province

Manitoba men switched at birth receive settlement
Manitoba men switched at birth receive settlement
Edward Ambrose, right, listens in as Richard Beauvais, speak to media in the Manitoba Legislature after receiving an apology for being switched at birth from the Manitoba government in Winnipeg on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

Two Manitoba men who lived for decades not knowing they were switched at birth have received a settlement from the provincial government. 

Documents posted this week show Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais were each paid $250,000. 

In a statement from their lawyer, the two said they are grateful to the provincial government for the public apology they received and for the resolution of their claims for financial compensation.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew formally apologized to the men at the provincial legislature in 2024, saying it was a terrible wrong that cannot be undone but must be acknowledged and atoned for.

The two were born in a municipally run hospital in Arborg, Man., about 120 kilometres north of Winnipeg, in 1955 and were sent home with each other's parents.

The truth was discovered several years ago through an at-home ancestry kit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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