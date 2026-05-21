Manitoba politician calls Saskatchewan farmer who killed Colten Boushie a victim
A Manitoba legislature member is facing criticism for saying the farmer who killed Colten Boushie in a high-profile case in Saskatchewan was a victim.
Opposition Progressive Conservative member Josh Guenter made the comment while debating a resolution in the legislature about the rights of people to defend their homes with force.
A member of the NDP government accused Guenter of engaging in rhetoric that could lead to to more deaths like that of Boushie, a Cree man shot a decade ago near Biggar, Sask.
Gerald Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder after testifying that he thought Boushie and others were on his property to steal vehicles and the gun went off accidentally.
Premier Wab Kinew called on Guenter to apologize and said his words are hateful and divisive.
Guenter says there was a trial, the farmer was found not guilty and he won't apologize.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026
By Steve Lambert | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.