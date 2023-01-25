These 5 Memphis Officers Were Fired After Tyre Nichols' Death & 50 Cent Had Called Them Out
Attorney Ben Crump said Nichols was "violently beaten by police."
Five Memphis police officers were fired this week in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after he was reportedly assaulted at a traffic stop. The incident, which took place on January 7, drew widespread media attention as well as cries for justice from the likes of rapper 50 Cent.
Here's what we know about the case.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
How did Tyre Nichols die?
Nichols was reportedly beaten by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop on January 7. He succumbed to the injuries three days later and attorneys for his family say the footage was "deplorable" and "violent."
A statement from attorney Ben Crump claims states the encounter took place after Nichols fled the traffic stop scene and was chased down by the said officers. The police brutalized him to the point of being unrecognizable, it added.
On January 23, the family saw the body camera footage from the incident. Their lawyers issued an independent autopsy on Nichols and explained in the January 24 statement that "Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating" and that the injuries observed were consistent with what was seen in the video.
Investigation into Tyre Nichols' death
On January 20, the City of Memphis tweeted a statement from the Shelby County District Attorney's Office acknowledging an ongoing investigation, along with the appropriate agencies.
That same evening, a media statement was released with photos of the five police officers who were fired in regard to Nichols' case.
"After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we have determined that (5) MPD officers violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid."
Who are the officers involved in Tyre Nichols death?
The names of the five officers, as per the official statement, are:
- Officer Tadarrius Bean
- Officer Demetrius Haley
- Officer Emmitt Martin III
- Officer Desmond Mills Jr.
- Officer Justin Smith
On January 23, MPD acknowledged that they facilitated the body cam footage viewing to the family, but also that it will not be released to the public until further notice.
What did 50 Cent say about Tyre Nichols' death?
While the investigation agency hasn't released any further details yet, rapper 50 Cent chimed in with his take on the incident.
He tweeted, "We have the best system it just doesn’t work without good people. These 5 Memphis cops are no good (sic)," along with mugshots of the accused.
Nichols was a photography enthusiast, skateboarder and FedEx worker, and is survived by his four-year-old son.