Kid Rock Shot Beer Cans With A Rifle & A Parkland Shooting Victim's Dad Was Furious (VIDEO)
The singer shot Bud Light cans following the company's partnership with a trans creator.
Kid Rock recently recorded a video of himself shooting at Bud Light cans with an assault weapon after the beer company partnered with a trans influencer to promote their brand. The rock star used a rifle, and the stunt struck a nerve with a Parkland high school shooting victim's father.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The beer company recently partnered with content creator Dylan Mulvaney to promote Bud Light during March Madness.
Mulvaney is a trans woman and influencer who went viral for sharing the story of her transition on TikTok. She says in her video that the beer company reached out to her in celebration of the completion of Mulvaney's "365 Days of Girlhood" series, which chronicled the creator's first year since coming out as a trans woman.
Two days after Mulvaney's Bud Light post, Rock took to his social media pages and took aim at the company.
In his video, the singer says "Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible," while wearing a MAGA hat and before taking the semi-automatic and shooting at Bud Light beer cases.
The video was also published on his Twitter page, where people seemed a bit confused by his anger.
"Anheuser-Busch has been doing LGBT Pride-based advertising since 1998. Literally been around as long as his entire career," one person tweeted.
\u201c@ActualCorn @KidRock Anheuser-Busch has been doing LGBT Pride based advertising since 1998. Literally been around as long as his entire career.\u201d— KidRock (@KidRock) 1680578229
But one response cut beyond just the implied anti-trans rhetoric of the rapper's post. Fred Guttenberg was especially furious at the artist's use of an assault weapon. Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was shot dead during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, in which the shooter killed 17 individuals with an AR-15 on February 14, 2018.
Guttenberg has since been a vocal advocate against gun violence, authoring books and spearheading legislation to include stronger restrictions on guns.
So, he replied furiously on Twitter, attaching a photo of the Parkland shooting censored with a black oval covering his daughter's body.
"Hey @KidRock, this dad is 'feeling a little frisky today.' Let me be 'as clear and concise' as I can with you. This is my daughter Jaime (under the black oval) and these are the students running over her for safety to avoid getting shot by the AR-15 that killed her," he tweeted.
\u201cHey @KidRock, this dad is "feeling a little frisky today." Let me be "as clear and concise" as I can with you. This is my daughter Jaime (under the black oval) and these are the students running over her for safety to avoid getting shot by the AR 15 that killed her. FUCK YOU!!!\u201d— Fred Guttenberg (@Fred Guttenberg) 1680609960
Many users responded to Guttenberg's reply, which has been retweeted and liked tens of thousands of times, sending their condolences for his daughter.
However, gun supporters chimed in that Guttenberg was taking the singer's video the wrong way.
Kid Rock has not publicly replied to Guttenberg's tweet.