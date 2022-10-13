Jury Spares Parkland Shooter From The Death Penalty & People Say It's 'A Slap In The Face'
"This jury failed our families today," said Fred Guttenberg, one of the victim's fathers.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Nearly four years later, in October 2021, he pled guilty to 17 counts of murder.
Per Reuters, the prosecution had requested the death penalty, but on Thursday, the jury unanimously recommended that he receive life in prison without parole.
The jury found that "mitigating circumstances" such as Cruz's upbringing and early life outweighed the prosecution's arguments for the death penalty, reports CNN.
Cruz is now awaiting the judge's final verdict, which is expected on November 1 — but under Florida law, the judge will have to follow the jury's recommendation of life in prison.
The victims' parents spoke out in a press conference and told the world what this means to them.
"I'm stunned. I'm devastated. There are 17 victims that did not receive justice today. My daughter, you'll notice she was the 16th of the 17 to be read today, she was shot running down a hallway," said Jaime Guttenberg's father, Fred. He went on to say that the jury failed his and the other victims' families.
Alyssa Alhadeff's (another teen who was murdered in the shooting) father, Ilan, also said he was disgusted with the jurors.
"I'm disgusted with our legal system. I'm disgusted with those jurors," he said. "That you can allow 17 dead and 17 others shot and wounded and not give the death penalty. What do we have the death penalty for?"
\u201cFather of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed during the Parkland school shooting, reacts to verdict: "I'm disgusted with our legal system. I'm disgusted with the jurors. I'm disgusted with the system ... You set a precedent today. You set a precedent for the next mass killing. "\u201d— CBS News (@CBS News) 1665678492
The community took to Twitter to share their thoughts as well.
One person tweeted that the recommendation was "a slap in the face to the victims' families."
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist chimed in in agreement that Cruz should get the death penalty.
"There are crimes for which the only just penalty is death. The Parkland families and community deserved that degree of justice," he tweeted.
\u201cThere are crimes for which the only just penalty is death. The Parkland families and community deserved that degree of justice.\n\nI will continue to pray for healing for the families and every person impacted by this tragedy.\u201d— Charlie Crist (@Charlie Crist) 1665677281
Many people are also looking at the tax dollars being paid to the prison system.
"Floridians and parents of Parkland victims will be paying for Nikolas Cruz's life, medical care, food, etc. This is sick. This is unwarranted. Our tax dollars shouldn't be used to support a murderer," wrote another Twitter user.