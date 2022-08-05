A Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Post As Jurors Saw The Parkland School Shooting Crime Scene
"It will be a horrifying, gut-wrenching experience..."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Nikolas Cruz is on trial after he opened fire at a Florida high school and killed 17 people on February 14, 2018. More than four years after the tragic day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, one of the school's teachers shared a heartbreaking message as the jury visited the school building on Thursday.
Lisa Chauvin, an A.P. Psychology teacher at the Parkland school, took to her Facebook page to pay respects to the victims and also give the public a glimpse of the crime scene's reality.
Jurors at the court hearing visited the 1200 building on August 4 and followed the same path that Cruz took that Valentine's Day.
"What people outside of the MSD community may not know is that it had been sealed off and remained untouched ever since that day," Chauvin's post read.
The building has stood for the last few years, in anticipation of this moment.
"It was sealed off that day and was preserved so that the jury could see, first-hand, the blood splatters on walls, pools of dried blood on the floors, bullet holes in classroom and hallway walls, doors, and windows," she wrote.
The educator said that teachers' and students' desks have also stayed intact. There are lesson plans, graded papers, Valentine's Day flowers given out by other students, water bottles and even backpacks "frozen in time" for the jury to witness.
Chauvin hopes that this is finally the means to an end for that building. She, like many others, longs for closure through the eventual demolition of the "awful" edifice, which stands as a constant reminder of the lives lost that day.
"Let us pray today for everyone who will walk into that building. It will be a horrifying, gut-wrenching experience for all who do. Let us pray for the families, as they know that others will now be fully privy to their agonizing suffering since that date. And let us pray for the MSD community, as it has endured far more than any school community should have to," she said.
Chauvin asked the public to extend support for the victims' families as they endure this demanding trial.
Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder in October 2021, and the judge will determine whether or not he gets the death penalty upon the completion of court hearings.