This Hotel In Florida Was Voted One Of The 'Best Of The Best' Stays In The US
Their pools and patios look so relaxing.
There's a hotel in Florida that was one of the highest-ranked vacation stays in the U.S. this year.
Tripadvisor released their list of top hotels on the planet, and The Standard Spa in Miami Beach was recognized as one of the "best of the best" by the Travelers' Choice Awards.
With its gorgeous blue pool deck overlooking the endless ocean and its relaxing spa rooms and retreat areas, it's no wonder it made the list.
The spa area at The Standard Hotel.Tripadvisor
The chain has hotels in places like Bangkok and Ibiza, but the Sunshine State's location takes the cake.
The building sits proudly on Biscayne Bay, making it a centrally located destination for guests to explore.
With a hydrotherapy playground, world-class fitness instructors and nail and skin care treatments, you can spend the day relaxing your worries away and making sure your "Do Not Disturb" messages are turned on.
The Lido Bayside Grill, Monterrey Bar, and Café Standard provide everything from pool meals to upscale dining and even quick morning bites to make sure you're enjoying the day with a full belly.
The rooms at the hotel range from standard to garden views, and there's even a bath terrace that's perfect for kicking your feet up on your own private deck and scrubbing your worries away.
Around the spacious hotel, you can find large lounge cabanas, suspended chairs and hot tubs by the pool area.
At night, they light up the deck, setting the mood for a summery escape.
The Standard Hotel's calming vibes are some of the things that make the hotel the "best of the best."
The Standard Spa, Miami Beach
$265+/night
Address: 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: It was named one of the "best of the best" in the U.S. Need we say more?
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.