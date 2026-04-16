Military purchasing hurdles ‘persistent’: audit

Audit warns military procurement faces ‘persistent’ hurdles
Military purchasing hurdles ‘persistent’: audit
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with Canadian soldiers as he visits the site of NATO Exercise Cold Response in Bardufoss, Norway on Friday, March 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

An internal federal government audit delivered late last year warned that the work of buying and upgrading military technology was still being plagued by bureaucratic hurdles.

The report comes as the federal government forges ahead with reforms meant to speed up purchases of military equipment.

The review began in the waning days of former prime minister Justin Trudeau's government and was delivered in late 2025.

The evaluation found "persistent challenges" in certain parts of the procurement system, even though it is “evolving rapidly” under Prime Minster Mark Carney's government.

Carney’s government has been moving to accelerate procurement spending to meet steep annual spending commitments to the NATO alliance, and to advance large priority purchases down the field.

The audit warned many bureaucrats remained risk-averse and that even uncomplicated projects tended to take a decade to complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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