Canada's tax deadline is soon and the CRA has tips to avoid paying extra on your tax return

You can get your taxes done for free. 👀

canada revenue agency sign outside of national headquarters building in ottawa

Canada Revenue Agency sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

The deadline to file your taxes in Canada is coming up at the end of the month.

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) revealed what you can do so you don't miss out on benefit payments and don't have to pay fees or penalties.

More than 16 million income tax and benefit returns have already been filed in Canada, resulting in more than nine million refunds.

Those tax refunds total $22.2 billion!

If you haven't filed yet, the CRA has tax tips to help you file before the deadline and avoid paying late fees and penalties.

There are ways to get your taxes done for free that the CRA recommends so your return is filed on time.

SimpleFile is a free service offered by the CRA for individuals with a lower income and a simple tax situation. With this service, eligible individuals can get their personal tax return filed online or over the phone.

If you didn't receive an invitation, you might still be able to access SimpleFile Digital. You can use the eligibility questionnaire to figure out if it's available to you.

There are also free tax clinics where you can get your tax return done by a volunteer if you have a modest income and a simple tax situation.

Also, the CRA said you can file online yourself by using certified tax software.

"Online filing is the fastest, easiest, and most secure way to file your tax return. It also provides quicker confirmation, faster refunds, fewer errors, and immediate access to your notice of assessment," the CRA said.

The deadline for most individuals to file their 2025 tax return is Thursday, April 30, 2026. That's also the deadline to pay any taxes you owe.

The deadline for self-employed individuals and the spouses or common-law partners of self-employed individuals is Monday, June 15, 2026.

But even with the later filing due date, the deadline for self-employed individuals to pay any tax owing is still April 30.

Missing the tax filing deadline means you could have to pay extra money to the government in interest and penalties.

If you owe taxes for 2025 and don't pay your balance by the due date, you'll be charged compound daily interest by the CRA starting the day after the April 30 deadline.

If you file your return after the due date and owe tax, you'll be charged a late-filing penalty.

The late-filing penalty is 5% of your 2025 balance owing, plus 1% of your 2025 balance owing for each full month late up to 12 months.

If you owe money on your tax return but can't pay it all right away, the CRA has "flexible options" to pay your debt over time in installments.

Not only does filing late cost you money, but it can also delay benefit and credit payments. That's because the CRA uses your tax return to determine your eligibility and payment amounts for benefits like the Canada Child Benefit.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

canada revenue agency tax canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

These simple mistakes could cost you money when filing your tax return this year

You might be doing this without even knowing!

CRA offers automatic tax filing and it could help 'put more money in your pocket'

You could be eligible for the service without even knowing it.

6 things you can do to help get money back and save money on your Canadian tax return

Some of these are "highly valuable" and "essential." 👀

The CRA shared important tips to help you get ready for the 2025 tax season

Tax season is only a week away — are you ready? 👀⏳

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 14 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes are available too!

Conservative MPs back Poilievre as leader

Conservative MPs back Poilievre after he says he'll lead party into next election

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this Ontario town with crystal waters and beaches

It's a "world-renowned jewel."

B.C. woman gets 5 1/2 years for meth smuggling

B.C. woman sentenced to 5 1/2 years for smuggling 108 kilograms of meth from U.S.

Canada Post ending most door-to-door mail

Canada Post beginning work to end most door-to-door mail delivery

U.S. leads interest in citizenship by descent

U.S. leads spike in applications for Canadian citizenship by descent

Canada's 'most beautiful' university campuses were revealed and so many are by water

One campus is like "an old countryside village in England."

Two navy sailors charged in fatal capsizing

Royal Canadian Navy sailors charged in fatal capsizing of boat in Halifax harbour

A sneak peek at Canada's summer forecast says these places could be cooler than normal

One province stands out as the spot for early summer heat. 👀☀️

Ontario's early summer forecast reveals that some places will get below seasonal temps

Summer might take a while to heat up.