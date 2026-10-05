Security screening mostly 'unimpeachable' but 'there are gaps': Anandasangaree

Minister defends screening but acknowledges gaps
Minister defends screening but acknowledges gaps
Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree acknowledged gaps in Canada's security screening process today after confirming a Canadian charged with espionage was given a security clearance.

Anandasangaree today told MPs on the House of Commons national security committee the Canadian NATO intern charged with espionage in Belgium was given a security clearance by Global Affairs Canada. 

Opposition committee members pressed the minister to explain how the espionage suspect was able to get security clearance despite a 2023 fraud conviction.

Anandasangaree said deputy department heads are responsible for granting security clearances, which can be based on information provided by CSIS and the RCMP.

He said both of those security agencies have submitted to his office recommendations for reforms and he is actively reviewing those. 

Anandasangaree said he is not sure whether the espionage suspect still has a security clearance and deferred that question to Global Affairs Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

North America's most European city is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the fall

It's like spending an autumn day in France.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

This Ontario spot is like a mini Cotswolds with cozy shops and autumn charm

You can enjoy a little British escape without leaving the province.

This Ontario small town is the Trail Capital of Canada and it's stunning in the fall

It's just an hour away from Toronto.

Slugs gone, bugs gone, strawberries thriving as invasive lizards boom in B.C.

Invasive lizards scurry across Vancouver Island

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a beautiful riverside town with cozy European vibes

It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.

Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 65

Montreal rock icon Sass Jordan dies at 65

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing Ontario air ambulance

Coast Guard suspends search for Canadian plane

This park near Toronto has 2 dreamy waterfalls and a lookout over a sea of fall colours

It's a magical spot to visit this autumn.

Alberta girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert issued

Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert