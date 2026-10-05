Security screening mostly 'unimpeachable' but 'there are gaps': Anandasangaree
Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree acknowledged gaps in Canada's security screening process today after confirming a Canadian charged with espionage was given a security clearance.
Anandasangaree today told MPs on the House of Commons national security committee the Canadian NATO intern charged with espionage in Belgium was given a security clearance by Global Affairs Canada.
Opposition committee members pressed the minister to explain how the espionage suspect was able to get security clearance despite a 2023 fraud conviction.
Anandasangaree said deputy department heads are responsible for granting security clearances, which can be based on information provided by CSIS and the RCMP.
He said both of those security agencies have submitted to his office recommendations for reforms and he is actively reviewing those.
Anandasangaree said he is not sure whether the espionage suspect still has a security clearance and deferred that question to Global Affairs Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.