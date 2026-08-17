MPs to examine Canada's security screening process following NATO espionage arrest

MPs to hold hearings on security screening process
MPs to hold hearings on security screening process
The NATO flag waves in the wind in front of the venue ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
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A parliamentary committee plans to hold hearings on Canada's security screening process following the arrest of a Canadian NATO intern on espionage allegations.

The House of Commons public safety and national security committee agreed at a meeting today to invite Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and other witnesses to testify.

The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office announced July 25 that “a Canadian national of Chinese origin” had been arrested on accusations of espionage and participation in a criminal organization.

The suspect, who has not been named by the prosecutor's office, worked as an intern at NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium.

The office said she came to the attention of the organization's security services, who reported the matter to Belgium's military intelligence agency.

A federal source not authorized to speak publicly about the issue said officials in Canada were proceeding on the basis the suspect is Biwei Zhang — also known as Claire Zhang — who was previously employed by Canadian government agencies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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