Mistrial declared in Frank Stronach's sexual assault conviction: defence lawyer

Mistrial in Frank Stronach sex assault conviction
Mistrial in Frank Stronach sex assault conviction
Frank Stronach leaves a Toronto court on Friday, June 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

A lawyer for billionaire businessman Frank Stronach says a judge has declared a mistrial on his sexual assault conviction in a surprise ruling ahead of his scheduled September sentencing hearing.

Stronach was convicted last month of two charges, sexual assault and the historical offence of indecent assault, related to two complainants in a trial involving decades-old allegations.

Lawyer Leora Shemesh says the mistrial on the sexual assault conviction was granted after she presented emails in court from the woman's lawyer in a separate civil complaint that she alleged were inconsistent with testimony in the criminal trial.

The auto parts magnate initially faced 12 charges involving seven complainants, but by the time arguments in his trial wrapped up, prosecutors had withdrawn one charge and agreed Stronach should be found not guilty on four more.

In an interview, Shemesh called the decision to declare a mistrial after a conviction "incredibly rare."

The Canadian Press has reached out to the prosecutor's office for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This new Canadian coin looks like a fancy black penny and it's worth much more than one cent

It features leaves from the sugar maple tree.

Union denounces CN for sending rail crew through active wildfire in Ontario

Union denounces CN for sending rail crew into fire

I ranked 7 Canadian cities by how much fun they are for your 20s (avoid this one spot)

Trying to decide where to move? I broke it all down for you.

You could be eligible for part of the $8.7M government of Canada class action settlement

Not all class members can submit a claim.

Government investigating CN's actions after rail crew caught in wildfire

Feds investigating after CN crew caught in fire

Canadian in ICE custody after being charged with hitting American youth

Canadian charged in U.S. with hitting youth

Certain spices sold at Dollarama stores are being recalled in Canada

You could get a refund for the affected product.