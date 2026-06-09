Victim says her face was 'unrecognizable' after beating by B.C. sex trafficker

Victim of B.C. sex trafficker still has nightmares
Victim of B.C. sex trafficker still has nightmares
The B.C. Supreme Court building seen with plywood on it in New Westminster, B.C., on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ashley Joannou
Writer

The victim of a sex trafficker in British Columbia says her face "was unrecognizable for months" after she was assaulted and sexually exploited by the woman. 

Jennifer Stephens pleaded guilty last year to multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and several other offences related to sex trafficking of a person under 18.

Crown lawyer Catherine Rose read the victim impact statement to a B.C. Supreme Court judge in New Westminster today during the woman's sentencing hearing. 

The statement said the victim, who can't be named, suffered a concussion, severe bruising and cuts around her body and her face. 

The statement said she suffers from severe panic and anxiety attacks and nightmares that she said feel so real, she can't tell if she's "awake or sleeping."

The prosecution has asked for a 13-year prison sentence for Stephens, who the court heard yesterday inflicted violent beatings on the woman and boasted of a client list of 500 people that she refused to sell to other "pimps." 

The court is expected to hear from the second victim, who was 13 years old when she was trafficked, later Tuesday.

Police in Langley, B.C., started investigating the case in February 2023, beginning with a phone number that was linked to the 13-year-old girl who had been trafficked in Alberta and Kelowna, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.

By Brieanna Charlebois | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I compared my grocery shop at Metro and No Frills — there is no competition

It's a supermarket smackdown.

Ontario has a 'sixth Great Lake' lined with cozy coastal towns and dreamy turquoise beaches

It's a beautiful summer oasis.

These are Canada's highest-paying job fields right now and #1 isn't medicine, law or finance

Turns out the biggest salaries don't always require a fancy education. 👀

This tiny lakeside village in Ontario with quaint shops and cafes feels like a summer dream

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

9 majestic natural wonders less than 2 hours from Toronto to visit this summer

It's time for a road trip!

This Ontario waterpark with 35 slides is the largest and Canada and it's reopening soon

Get ready to make a splash!

Canada Child Benefit payments for June are going out early and here's when you'll get money

Parents and caregivers receive hundreds of dollars from this benefit.

8 surprising things Canada actually does way better than Europe

Other than maple syrup, obviously.

You're not a true Canadian unless you've been to at least 7 of these 12 iconic landmarks

How many can you check off? 🍁🇨🇦

This dreamy Ontario spot with 'European-style' buildings is 'better' than a trip to the US

No passport needed!