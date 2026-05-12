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These custom photo books have over 36K 5-star reviews and here's how to get 50% off yours

It's the perfect gift to make someone feel special.

Mixbook photo books

Custom-made photo books.

Courtesy of Mixbook
Editor, Studio

If you needed a nudge to finally turn those treasured memories trapped in your phone into something meaningful you can hold with your two hands, here it is.

Rated #1 by Wirecutter, Mixbook turns your photos into beautifully curated collections, made even better by their huge range of themes and layout tools to help you unleash your creativity.

And now, you can get 50% off photo books from Mixbook, plus free economy shipping when you spend over $79. All you have to do is plug in the code MBLOOT50 at checkout. Additional on-site promos updated frequently.

Whether you're making the perfect gift for mom, curating a wedding album, commemorating an epic trip, or creating a heartwarming record of your baby's first year, you can use Mixbook's best-in-class customization tools to make it absolutely perfect.

The drag-and-drop editor makes fine-tuning your project super easy, from completely creating your own layout to adapting one of the more than 200 modern, trendy templates available. And, with their iOS app, you can even do it on the go.

If you find yourself stuck, you can reach out to Mixbook's customer service for fast, friendly support to bring your creative vision to life.

To take advantage of their super generous 50% off deal, plus free economy shipping on orders over $79, make sure to use the code MBLOOT50 at checkout.

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