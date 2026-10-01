Lawyers challenge Montreal bylaw banning insults against city employees

Lawyers challenge Montreal insult bylaw
Lawyers challenge Montreal insult bylaw
A police vest is seen on an officer at a press conference announcing that the police will be equipped with body cameras in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

A group of lawyers has filed a legal challenge of a new Montreal bylaw banning insults against city employees, including police. 

The Saint-Michel legal clinic and an association for progressive jurists argue the bylaw is unconstitutional and infringes on freedom of expression. 

Lawyer Fernando Belton says the challenge was filed at the Quebec Superior Court on Wednesday.

The bylaw was adopted by city council on Sept. 22.

It bans insults, harassment, threats, abuse and intimidation, as well as offensive and aggressive behaviour.

The opposition at City Hall voted against the bylaw.

Opposition councillors criticized the administration for not providing clear definitions and a lack of public consultations.

Before the city council meeting, Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said the bylaw would not apply to people "flipping the bird" at police officers, but later walked back that comment.

The bylaw was adopted while the city's police force is mired in scandal after dismantling a patrol unit in a multicultural neighbourhood in June due to racist misconduct. 

The city is also involved in legal proceedings over police stops after a Quebec Superior Court judge ruled its police force has a systemic racism problem. 

In the news release, lawyer Fernando Belton said the courts have already recognized that "granting overly broad powers" to police leads to abuse and racial profiling.

He added that the city should seek to rebuild public trust "when all the evidence suggests that this (bylaw) will lead to abuses" against racialized and marginalized people.

"We believe that this regulation infringes on freedom of expression and risks creating further tensions and repression," added Béatrice Allard of the progressive jurist association in the news release. "The adoption of regulations must not become a means of silencing the public."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

MontrealNewsCanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Service Canada is hiring for hundreds of jobs and you don't need a degree

Positions are located across the country.

I ranked 6 frozen pizzas from Canadian grocery stores and one is better than Delissio

I ate a lot of pizza for this 🍕

This magical small town near Ottawa has mini waterfalls and dreamy autumn views

It's perfect for a fall day trip. 🍁

CSIS is hiring for jobs that pay up to $120,000 and you need to know these foreign languages

You must be a Canadian citizen to work as a communications analyst.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

So many MaxPlus winners!

Ontario's October forecast reveals which weeks will have snow and chilly temperatures

Wintry weather is almost here!

Sexual assault case against 'Trailer Park Boys' actor Mike Smith dismissed

Sexual assault case against Mike Smith dismissed

Ontario completes latest push to raise highway speed limits

Speed limits raised on more Ontario highways