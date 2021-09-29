One Of The World's Favourite Stargazing Spots Is In A Dreamy Canadian National Park
No telescope is required at this dark sky reserve! 🌟
If you've been looking for somewhere to get lost in the stars, one of the most popular stargazing spots in the world — and one of the most Instagrammed — is in Canada at a gorgeous national park.
Area 52 looked at lists of the world's best locations for stargazing then used Instagram hashtag data and Google search volume to find out which places are the most popular, and a Canadian spot came in sixth in the world.
Located in Mont-Mégantic National Park in Quebec, the most popular spot for stargazing in Canada based on Instagram and Google is Mont-Mégantic. It comes just after locations in the U.S., Sweden, France, Costa Rica and South Africa in the ranking.
It's also the world's first International Dark Sky Reserve to be recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association. That means the area's nighttime sky is protected from light pollution, making it the perfect place to see stars, planets, meteors and moons.
It should come as no surprise then that the park is home to the ASTROLab, an astronomy activity centre with three observatories.
If you were wondering how big Mont-Mégantic is, it has a summit of 1,110 metres, which is more than twice as tall as the CN Tower!
