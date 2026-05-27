Montreal's anti-radicalization centre rebrands in response to shifting mandate

Montreal's anti-radicalization centre rebrands
Montreal's anti-radicalization centre rebrands
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, left, and United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon talk as they tour an anti-radicalization centre in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

More than 10 years after it opened to great fanfare, Montreal's anti-radicalization centre is getting a new name and focus to meet realities that leapt to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence says it is rebranding to Villes sans violence in order to better reflect an evolving mandate.

Scientific director Dave Poitras says the centre opened in 2015 amid concerns over young Quebecers leaving to join the Islamic State, as well as attacks in Canada inspired by the terror group.

He says the centre's focus has shifted in recent years towards addressing the rise of conspiracy theories, disinformation, as well as misogynist and anti-LGBTQ discourse.  

Poitras says the age of people making concerning statements is lower than it used to be, and the centre receives calls about youth as young as 12.

He says the centre still works with families with concerns about their loved ones, and provides education and resources and carries out research on radicalization, violence prevention and hate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026. 

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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