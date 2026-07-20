Close to 200 wildfires are active in northern Ontario, as communities evacuate

More evacuations planned as wildfires rage on
More evacuations planned as wildfires rage on
A young family boards a plane as they are evacuated from Neskantaga First Nation, Ont., Saturday, July 18, 2026. The community of Neskantaga has been put under a state of emergency by the Chief and Council in response to the threat of wildfires and weather conditions impacting the community.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

Nearly 200 wildfires are currently burning across Northern Ontario, with 57 said to be out of control.

The majority of the fires are burning in the Northwest region.

This comes as Northern Ontario communities prepare for further evacuations as officials warn increased wildfire activity and worsening smoke conditions could continue into the foreseeable future.

Neskantaga First Nation is planning another evacuation flight today, with evacuees heading to Toronto as Thunder Bay faces limited hotel space.

The Whitewater Lake First Nation reported widespread destruction, including homes, belongings and vital infrastructure, deepening concern and loss across remote communities.

Crews say they will prioritize lives, property and critical infrastructure, while restricted fire zones and open-air burning bans remain until further notice across the northwest.

Recent rain has slowed some blazes, but officials say sustained rainfall is needed as residents monitor smoke, interrupted supplies and approaching fires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026

By David Augustine | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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