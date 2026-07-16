The latest on Ontario wildfires and smoke, from evacuations to poor air quality

The latest on wildfires and smoke in Ontario
The latest on wildfires and smoke in Ontario
A woman bikes along the waterfront in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Writer

Here is the latest on wildfires in northern Ontario as communities evacuate and much of the province is blanketed in thick and dangerous smoke. All times Eastern. 

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10:40 a.m.

Devastating wildfires are also causing health concerns and event cancellations across southern parts of the province as thick smoke plumes linger in the sky for another day. 

Environment Canada says the air quality in Toronto continues to be "very high risk" this morning.  

Air quality warnings are also in place from Thunder Bay to Kingston, London and Windsor, with conditions in some areas expected to persists until Friday. 

The smoke has also reached parts of the northern United States.

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10:15 a.m. 

Ontario has asked the federal government to ensure aircraft and crews are ready to deploy in 24 hours or less to help evacuate wildfire-stricken communities. 

Ontario Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop says in a letter to federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski that 15 communities in the north have already started evacuations or are considering them.

She says the situation may continue to escalate rapidly.

Winds out of the northwest could fan the flames of dozens of forest fires, including one fast-moving blaze that damaged and destroyed homes and buildings on Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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