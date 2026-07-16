Fast-moving fires destroy homes in northern Ontario as crews fight flames

Crews battle fast-moving fires in northern Ontario
Crews battle fast-moving fires in northern Ontario
Canadian National Railway workers are surrounded by an out of control wildfire near Armstrong, Ontario in this screen grab from social media on July 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X Sol Mamakwa (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Winds out of the northwest could fan the flames of dozens of forest fires that have already devastated communities in northern Ontario.

Environment Canada says the community of Armstrong can expect widespread smoke with wind gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour for most of today.

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for several communities, including Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

One fast-moving blaze has damaged and destroyed homes and buildings on Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation, north of Thunder Bay.

Premier Doug Ford has said crews are hard at work fighting more than 180 wildfires across northern Ontario, and the province will spare no expense in keeping people safe.

Ontario forest fire officials on Tuesday said there were 148 active fires in the northwest region alone, including 69 that were out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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