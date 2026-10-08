MPs to hold first vote on federal government's key economic bill C-39
The federal government's contentious legislation to speed up major projects and reduce the number of labour disruptions comes up for a vote in the House of Commons today.
The vote will decide if Bill C-39 moves forward for further study, with the government planning to strike a special committee to study the wide-ranging legislation.
NDP House leader Don Davies says he asked for his party be allowed to participate in that committee but Government House leader Steven MacKinnon turned him down.
At a press conference today with labour and First Nations leaders, Davies and NDP Leader Avi Lewis said the legislation must not pass as written because of its effects on labour and treaty rights.
The government insists it will uphold its duty to consult with Indigenous groups on projects and argues the legislation does not threaten the right to strike.
The legislation proposes new rules for when the jobs minister can intervene in a labour dispute.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.