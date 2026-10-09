Special House committee votes to push forward major projects bill
A special House of Commons committee has voted to push forward Bill C-39, a key piece of the Carney government's economic agenda.
Members of Parliament passed a motion today to begin clause-by-clause consideration of the bill in mid-November.
They also agreed to invite Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu and Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc to appear before the committee.
The 243-page bill, which passed its first vote in the House of Commons on Thursday, proposes to extend the government's one-project, one-review, within one-year, approach to major infrastructure projects to apply to other projects across the country.
NDP MP Don Davies, who attended the meeting despite not being on the committee, told reporters afterwards that what he witnessed was a "clear attempt to ram through this legislation through Parliament with sham consultations."
Davies said he has concerns about the speed of the process and he worries the committee won't hear from Indigenous, environmental and labour groups.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
— With files from David Baxter
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.