Activia® just improved their yogurt recipe and remains dedicated to gut health
They're calling it the triple-benefit formula.
If you've been hearing a lot of wellness talk about gut health, you know how quickly the advice can become overwhelming. With so much information to sift through online, it's hard to know what's actually beneficial.
And you're not alone. According to recent research, 57% of Canadians want to improve their gut health but don't know where to start. But instead of tumbling deeper into supplement stacking, there is a simple (and delicious) way you can support digestive well-being.
Activia has just overhauled their signature recipe, simplifying its ingredient list, and is offering Canadians a science-backed way to help support their nutrition and digestive health. They call it the triple-benefit formula, combining billions of active probiotics*, essential nutrients and immune system support with Vitamin A**, and it's raising the bar for probiotic yogurts in Canada.
Gelatin-free yogurt
To make these potential benefits more accessible for more people, Activia replaced the gelatin in the recipe with a plant-derived pectin and now contains just nine grams of sugar per 100-gram serving.
Probiotics that can get where they're needed
Nutrient-dense dairy foods, such as yogurt, are excellent delivery vehicles because they help naturally buffer probiotics against your stomach’s acidity, helping them reach your intestines alive where they can get to work.
Makes sense then that it's Canada's #1 probiotic yogurt and is even the #1 recommended yogurt brand by family doctors***.
Activia yogurt is a source of essential nutrients
Whether you prefer plain or one of the 20 fruit flavours, Activia's probiotic yogurt also provides essential nutrients including calcium and Vitamin D, which both help to support strong bones. The new recipe also includes Vitamin A, which plays a role in supporting the immune system**
And because Activia is prepared in Canada using 100% Canadian milk, you're supporting Canada's dairy industry while also supporting your gut health.
Little habits can go a long way. For example, two servings of Activia per day for two weeks may help reduce digestive discomforts, when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle****.
And supporting your digestive system doesn't get much easier than eating some delicious probiotic yogurt, especially when it's Activia's best recipe yet.
To learn more about Activia, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.