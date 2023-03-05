This New Mexico Destination Is The US's Most Affordable Spa Town & It's Full Of Hot Springs
Self-care for cheap? Yes, please!
If you want to enjoy a relaxing time with your friends or your sweetheart and are planning to escape the busy city life with a quick but refreshing weekend getaway, a spa treatment or an all-inclusive resort can be the perfect option. If saving some bucks is also a priority, New Mexico has you covered.
Located about two hours away from the city of El Paso, TX, you’ll find the quaint town of Truth or Consequences — or T or C, as the locals call it — which is considered America’s most affordable Spa Town.
This little resort town offers different sorts of lodging options to its visitors. However, those that include relaxing hot springs and spa options are popular among tourists.
The thermal springs in T or C are among some of the most heavily mineralized water in the entire country. Additionally, these flowing waters have no unpleasant odor and have chloride as the single largest ingredient, which is a natural gem killer that also sterilizes the skin.
Depending on what you’re looking for, indoor soaks can go for as cheap as $9 per person if you visit the Charles Hotsprings Resort, while deluxe pools for one to two guests have a price of $35-$40 at Riverbend Hot Springs.
If you want to spend more time in this New Mexican spot, you can also find several restaurants, wineries, and its own brewery, Truth or Consequences Brewing Company.
If you’re an art enthusiast, then you’re also in the right spot, as Truth and Consequences downtown is filled with art galleries. The town also hosts the monthly Second Saturday Art Hop, an event where art, music, entertainment, and food can be found in just one place.
No matter what you choose to do, T or C is the perfect option to disconnect and enjoy a good time away from the city.
