You Can Enjoy An All Pink-Colored Brunch In NYC & It’s The Perfect V-Day Date With Besties
Stunning views are included.
Typical Valentine’s Day celebrations usually come filled with teddy bears, chocolates, and red or pink heart-shaped balloons. However, if you’re looking to do something different that still says “Happy Valentine’s Day," then an all-pink brunch could be the perfect option.
A new foodie experience in New York City, NY, makes up the ideal date with your besties, as you’ll be dining in an all-pink waterfront glasshouse, drinking pink cocktails, and even having some sweet macaroons.
Organized by the Bucket Listers company, the Pink Pier at Watermark is not just an ordinary pink-colored establishment.
For $25-$45, depending on the day of the week you visit and the table option chosen, you’ll receive a main entree, a welcome pink tea, and heart-shaped macaroons.
Photo options with your friends can’t be a miss. The dining experience has a floral hallway, pink tables all over, a pink glasshouse, a "Lover’s Throne," and even a life-size Sweethearts candy box waiting to be part of your Instagram or TikTok posts.
If you’re not into pictures, you can have a nice time while enjoying the city’s skyline across the East River.
The Pink Pier menu offers a variety of entrees like a spinach and artichoke dip, a fried chicken sandwich, salmon, and heart-shaped cheese ravioli, among others.
Brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays and has additional menu items such as truffle fries, coconut shrimp, a lobster bisque bread bowl, and even chocolate-covered strawberries.
You can visit the event’s official website to make your reservation, but hurry, as this pink paradise will only be open until March.
Pink Pier at Watermark
Price: $25 - $45
When: January 26 - March 31, 2023
Address: 78 South St. Pier 15, New York, NY 10038
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy and all-pink brunch with stunning NYC views.