things to do in new york city

You Can Enjoy An All Pink-Colored Brunch In NYC & It’s The Perfect V-Day Date With Besties

Stunning views are included.

Desk Editor, Texas
The Pink Pier at Watermark experience at night. Right: A person eating a pink dish at Pink Pier at Watermark in NYC, NY.

@nybucketlist | Instagram

Typical Valentine’s Day celebrations usually come filled with teddy bears, chocolates, and red or pink heart-shaped balloons. However, if you’re looking to do something different that still says “Happy Valentine’s Day," then an all-pink brunch could be the perfect option.

A new foodie experience in New York City, NY, makes up the ideal date with your besties, as you’ll be dining in an all-pink waterfront glasshouse, drinking pink cocktails, and even having some sweet macaroons.

Organized by the Bucket Listers company, the Pink Pier at Watermark is not just an ordinary pink-colored establishment.

For $25-$45, depending on the day of the week you visit and the table option chosen, you’ll receive a main entree, a welcome pink tea, and heart-shaped macaroons.

Photo options with your friends can’t be a miss. The dining experience has a floral hallway, pink tables all over, a pink glasshouse, a "Lover’s Throne," and even a life-size Sweethearts candy box waiting to be part of your Instagram or TikTok posts.

If you’re not into pictures, you can have a nice time while enjoying the city’s skyline across the East River.

The Pink Pier menu offers a variety of entrees like a spinach and artichoke dip, a fried chicken sandwich, salmon, and heart-shaped cheese ravioli, among others.

Brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays and has additional menu items such as truffle fries, coconut shrimp, a lobster bisque bread bowl, and even chocolate-covered strawberries.

You can visit the event’s official website to make your reservation, but hurry, as this pink paradise will only be open until March.


Pink Pier at Watermark

Price: $25 - $45

When: January 26 - March 31, 2023

Address: 78 South St. Pier 15, New York, NY 10038

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy and all-pink brunch with stunning NYC views.

Website

