An NYC Subway Train Turned Into A Thanksgiving Feast & Every Passenger Got A Plate (VIDEO)
They even had a table installed.
Thanksgiving is the perfect day to show extra kindness and share your gratitude with the rest of the world, and this is precisely what a subway train in New York City, NY witnessed this past Tuesday.
TikTok user Haylee Pentek (@thatsnothaylee) posted a video that shows people gathering around a table inside a subway train and being served a Thanksgiving food plate.
The clip, captioned “The hottest restaurant in NYC is: The L Train," already has more than 265,000 likes and over a million views.
In the viral post, a group of servers is seen giving away food containers to every passenger on the L train. Some travelers were even serving themselves food from a table installed to accommodate the trays.
The food selection was the traditional Thanksgiving meal that includes dishes like mac-and-cheese, greens, turkey, and even some beverages were spotted on the video.
According to Haylee, who also shows herself holding a plate inside the train, the mac-and-cheese "was fire.”
TikTok users didn’t hesitate to show their love for The Big Apple in the comment section of the previously mentioned clip.
"When people ask me why I’m never leaving my home in NYC, I’m going to show them this, lol,” wrote a person.
"Obsessed. Greatest city in the world. This is amazing," shared another user.
Some others highlighted how particular New York City certainly is.
"Lord, I love this city. New York can be crazy and unkind at times, but this shows me why I love the uniqueness of NY," another person chimed in the comment section.
Narcity reached out to Haylee Pentek, and we will update this article when we get a response.