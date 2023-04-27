The Newest Sam’s Club Sundae Is Getting Rave Reviews & TikTokers Say Costco Needs To 'Step Up'
"Costco gotta add something to compete."
It looks like some have been turning their backs on Costco and switching to Sam’s Club instead just to get one single item: an ice cream sundae.
Sam’s Club's newest sweet snack, the Member’s Mark Birthday Cake Sundae, is basically vanilla soft serve and cake inside a cup with confetti sprinkles on top. This dessert costs $1.58, a few cents cheaper than the Very Berry Sundae from Costco, which sells for about $1.65.
TikTok user Jaybae (@okokjay) posted a video where she confessed to having bought a Sam’s Club membership just to be able to get her hands on the birthday cake treat.
The clip shows the TikToker’s hand holding a good-sized vanilla sundae with cake pieces inside.
"It was delicious and only $1.58," the content creator wrote in the post. "Run and try it before it’s gone!"
The video has gained over one million views, 133.4K likes, and hundreds of comments in the past four days. Many users have been sharing how shoppers can access Sam’s Club food court without having to be a club member.
"Spoiler alert: You don’t need a Sam’s card to eat," someone wrote.
"I never needed a membership to eat there for lunch, lol," another user shared.
According to a blog post by 20somethingfinance, you don’t need to be a member to buy a meal or a snack from Sam’s Club food court. Additionally, the Sam’s Club official website confirms this information for each of its local stores.
Contrary to Sam’s Club, Costco does require a membership for customers to use the food court, an article by CNET states.
Other TikTok users on Jaybae’s video also commented about how Costco needs to make some improvements.
"Costco needs to step they game up," one person wrote.
"I hope Costco can do better. I don’t have a Sam’s membership," another user chimed in.
"Costco gotta add something to compete," someone else shared.