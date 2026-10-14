Niagara Falls is getting an immersive 'Avatar' experience that will transport you to Pandora
It's like stepping into the movie.
If you've ever turned on an Avatar film and wished you could experience the magical land of Pandora, you're in luck.
A new Avatar experience is opening in Ontario, and it's like stepping into the film.
AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa, a Magic Walk, is a brand new, multi-sensory experience inspired by James Cameron's Avatar franchise.
Hosted by Niagara Parks and produced by EMM Williams Productions, the world premiere of the immersive walkthrough experience is set to open May 17, 2027, at the Table Rock Centre in Niagara Falls.
Rendering of AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa, a Magic Walk experience.Courtesy of Niagara Parks
You'll feel like you've arrived on the mystical moon Pandora as you explore the Rainforest and Coastal Reef environments, where interactive installations allow you to engage with Pandoran flora and fauna.
Next, you'll be immersed in a narrative acrobatics show that depicts the Na'vi cycle of life through acts, dynamic choreography, and cinematics.
It's the first experience to combine large-scale multimedia environments with live acrobatics in one continuous journey, bringing the world of Pandora to life in a new way.
Rendering of AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa, a Magic Walk experience.Courtesy of Niagara Parks
According to the press release, "visitors will emerge from Pandora with a greater sense of community and connectivity with each other and the world around them."
"Niagara Falls has inspired awe for generations, and this groundbreaking new production will match that sense of wonder on an entirely new stage," Graham Coveney, Niagara Parks Chair, said in the release.
"We are proud to welcome a world-class experience that will redefine entertainment in our destination, attract visitors from around the world and showcase Niagara Falls as a place where iconic natural beauty and extraordinary experiences come together."
Rendering of AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa, a Magic Walk experience.Courtesy of Niagara Parks
The production is licensed by Disney Theatrical Group and Lightstorm Entertainment and was developed in Quebec.
AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa is about an hour long and will run daily until September 2027. Tickets haven't been released just yet, but you can join the waitlist on Fever in the meantime.
Get ready to unleash your inner Na'vi in Niagara Falls; no Interstellar Vehicle needed.
AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa, a Magic Walk
Rendering of AVATAR: Guardians of Eywa, a Magic Walk experience.
Courtesy of Niagara Parks
Price: To be announced
When: May 17 to early September 2027
Address: Table Rock Centre, 6650 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, ON
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.