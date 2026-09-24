OneBC 'overwhelmed' with candidates but fails to get party status before B.C. vote

OneBC 'overwhelmed' with candidate applications
OneBC 'overwhelmed' with candidate applications
One BC party leader Dallas Brodie attends a Pierre Poilievre town hall in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

OneBC failed to gain official party status in the British Columbia legislature before the provincial election was called, but its leader says hundreds of people want to be their candidates in the Oct. 24 vote. 

Dallas Brodie says in a video statement on social media that they're overwhelmed with more than 300 people who have signed up to be candidates, donations are pouring in and members are joining. 

The right-leaning party narrowly failed to achieve official status in the legislature after Conservative defector Brent Chapman didn't submit papers on his switch to OneBC before the election was called on Tuesday. 

While Chapman, the husband of former Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay, announced his move on social media about an hour before the election was called, the office of the clerk of the legislature says he did not advise the Speaker or the clerk's office before dissolution, meaning there was no change to party standings.

Official party status in the B.C. legislature is achieved by having at least two sitting legislators and Brodie was the lone member before the vote was called.

Brodie tells her followers on X that she's excited about the election, even though it was unnecessary for NDP Leader David Eby to call an election with a majority government. 

"This is a phenomenal waste of money and time and effort. And not only is he doing it two years early, but he's also big-footing it right on top of all the civic elections, where people have given up their time and volunteer time." 

Brodie began OneBC after she was ejected from the B.C. Conservatives by then-leader John Rustad, who accused her of mocking former residential school students. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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