This destination near Toronto has the best fall colours in Ontario and the views are stunning

Time for a last-minute fall adventure!

Person on lookout tower, vibrant autumn forest view. Right: A winding road through colorful trees at sunset.

A fall colour destination in Ontario.

@bengillam_ | Instagram, @wanderlusting.duo | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're hoping to enjoy the last of the fall colours, it's time to plan a road trip to this gorgeous Ontario spot.

With dazzling lakes framed by fiery trees, vibrant forests, cozy little villages, and leafy trails, the destination was basically made for autumn.

It's even been named the best fall colours destination in the province, so you can expect some pretty spectacular views.

Muskoka, Ontario, is a postcard-worthy region located around 2 hours from Toronto.

According to Discover Muskoka, it's home to "the best fall colours in Ontario." You can wander through red and gold forests, drive beneath vibrant canopies, and climb your way to lookouts over a sea of colour.

Bring your hiking boots! One of the best ways to experience Muskoka's colours is to stroll along the trails. According to Discover Muskoka, Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve offers "20 private lakes, 70 kilometres of trails, and 10,000+ acres of unspoiled wildlife," making it a gorgeous spot for a hike.

You don't want to miss out on a trip to Algonquin Provincial Park, a leaf-peeping hotspot that draws thousands of visitors in the autumn season.

Arrowhead Provincial Park and Hardy Lake Provincial Park are other natural areas worth exploring.

If you're up for a climb, Muskoka is home to several lookouts over a patchwork of fall colours.

You can visit the Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower for towering treetop views. Reservations are required between September 19 and October 25.

Or, head to Huckleberry Rock Lookout Trail, a 2.5 km loop overlooking Lake Muskoka.

Lions Lookout is another trail worth visiting. The hike offers gorgeous views of Huntsville, framed by rolling autumn hills.

If you'd rather enjoy the colours from the car, Muskoka has driving routes that take you through tunnels of red and gold leaves.

In addition to its scenic hikes and drives, Muskoka offers cozy villages filled with cafes and shops that add to its autumn charm. You can spend an afternoon wandering through towns like Bracebridge, Huntsville, Bala, and Port Carling.

It's time to put on your fuzziest scarf, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and enjoy the autumn scenery before the cold weather sets in.

Discover Muskoka Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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