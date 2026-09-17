This Ontario park was just named among the world's most colourful autumn destinations
It's the top spot in Canada for fall views.
You don't have to travel far to experience some of the world's most stunning autumn colours. This Ontario park is home to a breathtaking display of vibrant foliage and was recently named one of the best spots in the world to experience fall scenery.
With vast maple forests, leafy trails, shimmering lakes, and more, this destination was basically made for the fall season.
Icelandair, Iceland's flagship airline, recently revealed the world's most colourful and vibrant autumn walks.
To create the list, the airline studied the colours of 50 well-known autumn walking spots, breaking down the five most prominent shades found at each destination. Each place received a score based on its fall colour variety, vibrancy and how closely its palette matched classic autumn hues.
Three Canadian destinations made the global top 10, including an Ontario spot.
Algonquin Provincial Park was named Canada's most colourful autumn destination and the fourth most colourful globally.
Located just under 3 hours from Toronto, the park is renowned for its autumn displays and draws "thousands of visitors from around the world" during the season, according to the website.
Algonquin Park is known for its spectacular mix of sugar and red maple trees, which transform the landscape with rich reds, oranges and scarlet hues in the fall. Yellow birch and trembling aspen bring even more golden tones to the forest.
The colours don't disappear once the maples reach their peak, either.
Later in autumn, tamarack trees turn a brilliant yellow before shedding their needles, giving you another burst of colour as the season winds down.
For panoramic views of the fall landscape, Icelandair suggests the Lookout Trail. The short loop has a steep climb, but you'll be rewarded with an elevated view stretching across Algonquin's forest-covered landscape.
It's no surprise that Algonquin's fall colours draw large crowds, so you'll need to make a reservation in advance to guarantee access to the park.
If you're coming for fall colours along Highway 60, be sure to book the Highway 60 Corridor Algonquin access point.
If you're looking to avoid the crowds, the best times to visit the park are weekdays from Monday to Thursday.
Reservations can be booked online or by phone. You can find more information about visiting Algonquin in the fall on the Ontario Parks website.
Before heading out, you can also check Ontario Parks' fall-colour report for the latest updates. The report tracks how much the leaves have changed, which colours are dominating and how much leaf fall has occurred.
The two other Canadian parks named among the world's most colourful are La Mauricie National Park in Quebec and Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Nova Scotia.
The most colourful spot overall is Acadia National Park in the U.S.A.
If you're looking for a fall adventure filled with stunning foliage, Algonquin Provincial Park is worth a road trip.
Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: Entry fees for Highway 60 are $21 per vehicle
Address: Ontario 60, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.