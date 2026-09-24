Teachers in Ontario's French school system set to vote on strike mandate
Ontario teachers in the French school system are set to vote in November on whether to give their union a strike mandate.
L’Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens says members will vote on Nov. 16 and 17.
Several other major education unions, including the ones representing elementary teachers and Catholic teachers, have also scheduled strike votes in November.
A strike vote does not necessarily mean a strike will happen.
AEFO president Gabrielle Lemieux says a strike mandate would strengthen their negotiating position.
Current education contracts expired at the end of August, but negotiations are stalled as the Ontario Labour Relations Board decides on a dispute between unions and the government on which issues should be bargained centrally, and which should be left to local unions and school boards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.
By Allison Jones | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.